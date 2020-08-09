Surat, Aug 9 (PTI) Surat reported 222 new coronavirus positive cases, highest in Gujarat on Sunday, that pushed the overall tally in the district to 15,810, the state health departmentsaid.

Surat also reported nine fatalities, also the highest in the state on the day, which took the toll to 687, it said.

The district reported the recovery of 589 patients, which took the number of discharged persons to 12,597, the health department said in itsrelease.

A total of 3,239 patients are under treatment for COVID-19 in Surat, the district health officials said.

As many as 178 new cases were reported in the city and 44 in the ruralparts of the district.

Out of the total 15,810 confirmed cases in the district, 12,705 have been reported in the city area, and 3,105 in the rural parts.

Also, five out of nine deaths were reported in Surat city.

The death toll in Surat city rose to 545, and in the rural parts, it went up to 142, the officials said.

As per the Surat civic body, a total of 30,829 patients have been quarantined.

The number of people quarantined in rural parts of the district is 5,087, the officials said.

