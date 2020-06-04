India News | Coronavirus Cases in MP Go Up to 8,762; Death Toll Reaches 377

Bhopal, Jun 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 174 new COVID-19 cases, which took the number of patients to 8,762, state health officials said.

As six more persons died due to coronavirus infection, the death toll in the state reached 377, they said.

Also Read | Unlock 1: Health Ministry Issues SOPs For Malls, Religious Places, Private Offices, Hotels And Restaurants; Idol Touching Not Allowed, Social Distancing Norms Mandatory.

On Thursday, Bhopal reported 58 positive cases, the highest in the state for the day.

So far, 5,637 people have recovered from the infection in the state and the number of active patients is 2,748.

Also Read | BJP to Hold Virtual Rallies in Rajasthan to Showcase Centreâ€™s Work on Completion of Narendra Modi Govtâ€™s One Year of Second Term.

Four persons from Indore and one each from Bhopal and Tikamgarh succumbed to COVID-19 infection.

No new coronavirus case was found in 30 districts since Wednesday evening, the officials said.

Coronavirus patients have been found in 51 of the total 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh so far.

However, six of the affected districts in the state- Agar Malwa, Alirajpur, Ashok Nagar, Harda, Hoshangabad and Seoni- have no active cases on Thursday, the health bulletin said.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 3,633 with 36 new cases since Wednesday.

With four more deaths, the toll in the district stood at 145, the state health bulletin said.

Besides Indore, 58 new patients were detected in Bhopal, followed by 11 in Burhanpur, 10 each in Sagar and Neemuch, seven in Gwalior, six in Dewas, four each in Sheopur, Tikamgarh, Ujjain and Vidisha, three each in Betul, Bhind, Jabalpur and Morena, two each in Katni and Ratlam, one each in Umaria, Anuppur, Dindori and Raisen.

Bhopal now has 1,630 COVID-19 patients, Ujjain 698, Burhanpur 316, Jabalpur 263, Neemuch 252, Sagar 207, Gwalior 173, Dewas 110, Morena 98, Raisen 69, Bhind 61, Ratlam 43, Vidisha 35, Betul 34, Dindori 24, Sheopur 23, Anuppur 20, Tikamgarh 15, Umaria 10 and Katni three.

No new case was reported in other districts.

With one death, the toll in Bhopal reached 61, while Tikamgarh reported the first COVID-19 death on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total positive cases: 8,762, active cases: 2,748, new cases: 174, deaths: 377, recovered patients: 5,637, total number of people tested: 1,89,252.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)