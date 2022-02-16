Panaji, Feb 16 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday reported 118 new coronavirus positive cases, while five patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said.

The fresh cases took the overall tally to 2,44,405, while the death toll increased to 3,782, he said.

With 259 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, Goa's recovery count rose to 2,39,015.

"As 2,725 fresh tests were conducted on Wednesday, the test count in the state reached 18,59,313," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,44,405, new cases 118, death toll 3,782, recoveries 2,39,015, active cases 1,608, samples tested till date 18,59,313.

