Bengaluru, Aug 16 (PTI) Karnataka on Wednesday reported 8,642 fresh cases taking the total infection to 2,49,590 while the toll reached 4,327 with 126 deaths.

As many as 7,201 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 1,64,150 and the number of active cases was put at 81,097, including 704 in the intensive care units of various hospitals, the Health department said in a statement.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum numbers in the fresh cases (2,804) and deaths (56).

The city has so far reported 96,910 cases and 1,588 deaths due to the coronavirus and there were 33,280 active cases after 329 discharges on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 62,041.

In a big spike, Shivamogga recorded 915 fresh cases on a single day.

Mysuru reported 562 fresh cases followed by 537 in Ballari, 379 in Belagavi, 375 in Udupi, 253 in Dharwad, 234 in Dakshina Kannada, 228 each in Davangere and Hassan.

Cases were also reported in Bagalkote, Chamarajanagar, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi and other districts.

On fatalities due to COVID-19, the health department said nine deaths each occurred in Ballari and Dharwad, eight in Koppal, seven in Davangere, five each in Mysuru and Tumakuru and four in Dakshina Kannada.

Deaths were also reported in Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Gadag and other districts.

While a majority of those who died of the coronavirus were aged above 50, there were also young people who succumbed to the infection.

There was one victim in his 20s, four in their 30s and 14 in their 40s, the bulletin said.

Most of those who died of coronavirus had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, or the Influenza Like Illness.

The department said as on Wednesday 3.26 lakh people were under home quarantine.

