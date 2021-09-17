Thane, Sep 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has increased by 239 to 5,55,607, while the death of three patients has taken its toll to 11,362, an official said on Friday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Thursday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection caseload has gone up to 1,35,250, while the death toll stood at 3,273, another official said.

