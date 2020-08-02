Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) One person was apprehended after a large quantity of banned cough syrup were seized from his possession near the Indo-Bangla border, in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district by patrolling Border Security Force jawans, an official said.

In another raid, the border guards seized 2 kg of ganja at Rangiapota near the international border in Nadia district on Saturday.

Also Read | Congress Asks Seniors to Guide Youth, Desist From Twitter War.

Seven cattle were also seized during patrolling during the period of Saturday-Sunday morning, a BSF South Bengal frontier statement said.

On Saturday, BSF jawans of Hakimpur outpost in Swarupnagar apprehended an auto-rickshaw driver moving towards the border after intercepting the three-wheeler.

Also Read | Amit Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted to Hospital.

Altogether 276 Phensedyl bottles, worth Rs 46,834, were recovered during the raid.

The auto driver was apprehended and handed over to the local police.

Till this date in the current year, BSF personnel of South Bengal Frontier rescued 3,048 cattle, seized 1,69,312 bottles of Phensedyl and 1,487.52 kg of ganja when these were being smuggled to Bangladesh, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)