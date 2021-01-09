Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested two persons for alleged possession of country-made firearms in the western suburb of Borivali, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off about sale of firearms, the crime branch's unit 11 intercepted a car on Jaywant Sawant road on Friday night, an official said.

On searching the vehicle, the police team found four country-made pistols and 10 rounds, the official said.

The police have arrested the two occupants of the car, both residents of Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, he said, adding that the duo has been sent to police custody till January 14.

