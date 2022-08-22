Ghaziabad, Aug 22 (PTI) A couple and their four-month-old daughter were killed on Monday when a fire broke out in a tent godown on the floor below the room in which they were sleeping, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Pankaj (30), a delivery boy with a food company, his wife Kavita (29) and their daughter Kratika, they said.

Ghaziabad chief fire officer Sunil Kumar Singh said Sunil Dutt runs a tent business in Kalpana Nagar colony. He had constructed rooms on two floors above his tent godown and rented them out.

For the last two years, Dutt's brother-in-law Pankaj was living in a room on the first floor with this family, he said.

A fire broke out in the tent godown in the early hours of Monday and soon engulfed the first floor. Pankaj and his family members were fast asleep and did not notice the fire and died, Singh said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was doused after four hours, he said.

Other residents of the building escaped by jumping onto the terrace of an adjacent house, the officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

