Barabanki (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) A couple was found dead at their home in Gopalpur village of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Sunday, police said.

While Munni (26) was found hanging with a saree, her husband Rohit alias Raju (27) was lying lifeless on the floor, they said.

Also Read | Suicide Bid in Gwalior: Heartbroken After Wife Leaves Him, Drunk Man Jumps off 35-Foot Railway Overbridge in Madhya Pradesh to End Life; Survives With Minor Injuries.

The two had been married for six years and had a four-year-old son.

The police said that Rohit's mother has been detained for questioning after Munni's mother alleged that she was involved in the couple's killing.

Also Read | UP Rocked by Triple Murder: Man Kills Parents and Sister With Axe Over Land Dispute in Ghazipur, Flees; Police Launch Manhunt.

Munni had returned to her in-laws' house two months ago after living separately for three years due to marital disputes, they said.

Just a day earlier, police had booked Rohit following a domestic dispute, the police added.

Deva SHO Ajay Kumar Tripathi said the case appears to be a suicide but the exact cause will be clear after the post-mortem.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)