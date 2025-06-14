Kanker, Jun 14 (PTI) Three children died, and their parents are in critical condition after they allegedly consumed poison in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Paralkot Village-70, under Partapur police station limits, on Friday night, an official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Home Minister Amit Shah To Inaugurate BJP's Mega Training Camp in Pachmarhi Today.

He said that as per preliminary information, Devendra Bairagi (36) and his wife allegedly gave poison to their daughters, Jutika Bairagi (9) and Dipiti (12), and six-year-old son Devraj, and also consumed the substance while having dinner.

While the children died, neighbours admitted the couple to the Pakhanjore Civil Hospital and informed the police, the official said.

Also Read | Nilambur Assembly Bypoll 2025: Campaigning Heats Up As CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams UDF Over Alleged Jamaat-E-Islami Ties, Congress Hits Back.

He said the couple's condition remains critical.

Neighbours have informed the family was facing some financial problems.

However, the matter is being investigated, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)