Malappuram (Kerala), Jul 7 (PTI) Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead inside their rented house in Munduparambu in Malappuram district of northern Kerala, police said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sabeesh (37), wife Sheena (38) and their two children.

The man and the woman were found hanging from fans in two rooms while the bodies of the six and two-and-a half year-old boys were lying on the bed late on Thursday night, police said.

The tragic incident came to light after their desperate relatives informed the police that the couple were not picking up the phone despite repeated calls since Thursday evening.

Prima facie, it was a case of suicide and an investigation is on, a police officer said.

"As informed by the relatives, we reached their house in the night but we could not enter as it was locked from inside. So, we had to break open the door," he told PTI.

The bodies of the husband and wife were found hanging in adjacent rooms, he said.

"The bodies of the kids were on the bed. We can ascertain the cause of death of the kids after the post mortem only," he further said.

Sabeesh was an employee of a private financial institution while Sheena was the manager of a major public sector bank, the officer added.

No suicide note or any other document, indicating the cause of their extreme step, was found from the home.

An investigation is launched to know whether the couple was facing any financial issues or any other such crisis in their life, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)