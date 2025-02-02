New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari court has awarded a life sentence to a convict for murdering a man by shooting him in the head eight years back. This case was registered at Police Station Prasad Nagar in January 2017.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ekta Gauba Mann sentenced Ashish alias Bablu to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. one lakh for murdering Paras.

Also Read | Traffic Challan Scam in Bengaluru: Man Loses INR 70,000 After Clicking on Malicious APK File, Here's How the Fraud Unfolded.

"In the present case, although the aggravating circumstances are that a young unmarried boy of 25 years of age, namely victim Paras, has been murdered in a public place," the court observed.

"Considering the fact that everyone has a fundamental right to live guaranteed both under the Constitution of India as well as under the basic law of nature, which requires that "live and let others live"," the court said in the judgement of January 31.

Also Read | Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan Opens for Public Viewing; People Can Now Visit President's Garden 6 Days a Week.

They said that for the offence punishable under section 302 IPC, the convict Ashish alias Babloo is sentenced to undergo life imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs. 1 lakh in the form of compensation to the father of the victim.

As per the prosecution, on 11.01.2017 at about 5:00 p.m., convict Ashish came to the spot in Gali No. 5, Bapa Nagar, Delhi, at a public place and took out his improvised pistol from his pocket and put the said pistol on the head of the victim Paras and fired and murdered the victim Paras.

Convict Ashish has also been sentenced to three years of improvement for the offences under the Arms Act.

During arguments on the quantum of the sentence, the counsel for convict Ashish contended that the convict is the sole breadwinner of his family and is about 41 years old he has his elderly parents and his wife and two minor children, one son aged 14 years and one daughter aged 10 years, to look after and support and therefore, a lenient view may kindly be taken against the convict Ashish.

On the other hand, the Chief Public Prosecutor (CPP) argued that convict Ashish alias Babloo on the date of the incident came and put an improvised pistol on the head of victim Paras and fired and murdered victim Paras.

He further contended that a stringent view be taken against the convict.

The father of the victim, Paras, has verbally requested that he may be awarded just compensation as his son Paras was a young unmarried boy of 25 years of age.

After hearing the arguments, the court said that under Section 302 IPC, only two types of punishment are prescribed: firstly, death sentence and fine, and secondly, life imprisonment and Fine.

In the present case, the aggravating circumstance is that a young unmarried boy of 25 years of age, namely victim Paras, has been murdered in a public place.

"In the present case, while striking the balance of the aggravating circumstances and the mitigating circumstances, I do not find the present case within the category of

'Rarest of Rare case'. Hence, I take a lenient view and impose a lighter sentence upon the convict, " ASJ Mann said.

Ashish was convicted on December 21, 2024. As per the prosecution story, a complaint was made by complainant Kamlesh Devi that on 11.01.2017 at around 5:00 p.m., in the evening, her son Paras, aged 25 years, went outside the house to purchase momos and when he did not return for some time, then

she has gone to look out for her son and she reached Gali No. 5, Bapa Nagar.

The complaint alleged that she saw that accused Babloo was quarrelling with her son Paras and hurling abuses at him and he pushed Paras on the ground at the staircase of the shop. Then, the accused Babloo took out a pistol from his pants and fired on the head of her son Paras.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)