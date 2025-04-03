New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday sought a report from Jail Authorities on Christian Michel James's safety and security measures taken by them. The court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also.

During the hearing, James told the court that there was an attempt to kill him by giving him poison. The court has also allowed an application seeking a direction to jail authorities to permit him to wear shoes and pyjamas.

The court asked the jail authorities to decide it as per the rule. He said that he has not been allowed to wear shoes recently.

Special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal called for a status report from DG Prison on the steps taken regarding Christian Michel James's complaint. He told the court that he had filed a complaint, but no action was taken.

Jail authorities have also been directed to take him to AIIMS for a follow-up of his previous surgery on April 7.

Christian Michel James has moved an application seeking adequate security arrangements in jail. During the hearing, James moved an application, and he also addressed the court. He said, "ED has been saying that I am not in danger. I want to put on record that I drank some of the poison they gave me in 2019, which I threw away."

He also mentioned a person named Shahnawaz, who he claimed had access to hashish (cannabis). James testified that Shahnawaz had hashish (cannabis) every night. But no action was ever taken.

He went on to tell the court that he was housed in a high-security cell in Jail Number 1 while Shahnawaz was in Jail Number 6.

The court said that CBI had charged you with section 467 IPC, which has a life punishment.

Advocate Aljo K Joseph submitted that the extradition treaty between India and the UK has not been made into law. Treaties are on a different footing.

The court called for a report on the allegation levelled by the accused of alleged attempts on his life. Thereafter Court ordered the follow-up of his surgery, which took place on 11 Feb 2025.

The court said that he is having pain in his legs. He will be taken to the orthopaedic ward for a follow-up on Monday, 7 April. The court asked for a copy of the order to be sent to the DG prison. (ANI)

