New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Delhi's Saket court on Tuesday held a man guilty of murdering his wife by stabbing her a dozen times. This incident pertains to an FIR registered at Sangam Police Station in the year 2014.

The daughter-in-law of the deceased was the eyewitness and complainant in this case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ravindra Kumar Pandey held guilty and convicted Kishore Kumar for the offence of murder.

The court said that the charge against the accused Kishore Kumar for the commission of offence punishable U/s 302 IPC has been proved beyond all reasonable doubt.

"Accordingly, the accused, Kishore Kumar is held guilty and convicted for charge of offence punishable under section 302 IPC, " ASJ Pandey said in the judgement passed on November 7, 2023.

The court also held that there was intention to kill and convicted him for stabbing her wife and inflicted multiple injuries

"It is clear that the prosecution on the basis of testimony of eyewitness Sonia and testimonies of other witnesses and scientific evidence produced and proved during the trial has successfully proved beyond all the reasonable doubt that accused Kishore Kumar had committed the murder of Urmila who was his wife on May 8, 2014, by stabbing her with the knife with intention to kill her and causing her multiple injuries on her various body parts," The judge said.

The court directed Kishore Kumar and state to file their respective affidavits within a week from today in terms of judgement titled as " Karan Verma vs. State, GNCT of Delhi".

Delhi Police had alleged that on May 8, 2014, an information was received in police station Sangam Vihar regarding the incident of stabbing of a lady by her husband.

The eyewitness Sonia had alleged that she saw her father-in-law, Kishore Kumar/ accused while giving knife stabs repeatedly to her mother-in-law, Urmila/victim near the main gate in the street of her house.

She further alleged that accused had stabbed the victim on her neck, face and chest.

As per the postmortem report, total 12 incised or stab wounds were found on the body of the deceased/victim and the cause of death was opined as hemorrhagic shock caused by the injury to the heart. (ANI)

