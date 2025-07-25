New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma Court has directed Delhi police to register a separate FIR in the alleged incident of a targeted and violent attack by a mob on a family in Karawal Nagar during the 2020 North East Delhi Riots.

Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC) Isra Zaidi on Friday issued directions to SHO Karawal Nagar to register an FIR and conduct a fair investigation. This direction was issued in response to a complaint filed five years ago by Rahees Ahmad.

JMFC Isra Zaidi allowed the application and said, "This Court is satisfied that the complaint discloses commission of cognizable offences and that the police have failed to act upon the same appropriately at the relevant time. Accordingly, the application stands allowed."

"The SHO, Police Station Karawal Nagar, shall register a separate FIR based on the complainant's complaint and shall proceed to conduct a fair investigation in accordance with law," JMFC Zaidi ordered on July 24.

However, the court clarified that no direction is being given to the SHO to immediately arrest any accused person. The court has directed to file a compliance report within 7 days from the receipt of the order. Matter has been listed on July 31 for hearing.

The court has directed to send the order copy to DCP (North East) for necessary compliance and monitoring thereafter.

Complainant Rahees Ahmad filed a complaint seeking a direction to the SHO, PS Karawal Nagar, to register a separate FIR based on his complaint alleging the commission of serious cognizable offences by certain named individuals during the North-East Delhi riots.

The court noted that the incident in the present complaint is of February 25, 2020, at about 9:30 am, which in an earlier FIR, the time of the incident is at 11:30 am.

The allegations reflected in the case in the earlier FIR are based on a different set of events which took place at the shop of Aazad Singh. It is silent about the chanting of any provocative slogans by the accused persons, the court noted.

The court stressed that the incident in the present complaint pertains to a different time with involvement of different persons and no commonality thereof.

The allegations in present complaint are that on February 25, 2020, the complainant and his family were subjected to a targeted and violent attack by a mob comprising of persons namely Vinod, Tinku, Aadesh Sharma, Mahesh, Suresh, Monu, Anshu Pandit Rajpal, and others.

It was further alleged that the attackers were armed with weapons including lathis, iron rods, and petrol bombs. They raised provocative communal slogans and used hate speech with an intent to incite violence and instil fear.

The complainant further stated that the house was vandalized and looted, valuable items including jewellery and cash were stolen. The tent house set was burnt down, and the property was destroyed.

The specific allegations were also made regarding the use of firearms, incitement by public speeches, and threats to life. It is also alleged that they attacked the complainant by pelting stones at him.

Delhi police filed an action taken report on the application stating that an FIR under section 147/148/149/427/436 PS Karawal Nagar was registered against the accused persons wherein the twenty-nine complaints were clubbed. The complaint of the complainant was also clubbed in above mentioned FIR. (ANI)

