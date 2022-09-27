Balasore, Sep 27 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Balasore district sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment on Tuesday for raping a five-year-old girl three years ago.

Balasore Pocso court judge Ranjan Sutar also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on 42-year-ol Sanjay Das, special public prosecutor Pranab Panda said.

In August 2019, Das, who is a distant relative of the victim, committed the offence at a village in Singhla area.

The court declared its judgement based on the statements of 14 witnesses.

