New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man in a 2018 attempted robbery case to rigorous imprisonment for seven years, while the second accused was given five years of jail.

Special Judge Ekta Gauba Mann was hearing a case against Sunil and Gautam, who were convicted of injuring a woman doctor while attempting to rob her, in North Delhi's Kamla Nagar in July 2018.

Also Read | Google Trying To Intimidate and Coerce Indian Developers With Its Exploitative Policies, ADIF Slams Tech Giant Over Delisting Apps.

According to the prosecution, both accused accosted the victim and asked her to hand them her possessions. Gautam fired in the air, and hit the doctor's head with a pistol's butt, besides pulling her to the ground after she resisted, it said.

Last month, while convicting the duo, the court underlined that it was an attempt to commit robbery as the accused were unable to rob anything from the victim.

Also Read | New Species of Green Anaconda Identified in Amazon.

In an order passed on Thursday, the court sentenced the duo to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for the Indian Penal Code (IPC) offence under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (comment intention).

"For the offence punishable under section 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with a deadly weapon) of the IPC, convict Gautam is also sentenced to undergo RI for seven years," the court said.

Both the sentences of the convict Gautam will run concurrently, it added.

The Maurice Nagar police station had registered a case against the duo.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)