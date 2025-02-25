New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday summoned former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and 77 others accused in he land-for-job case.

Additionally, Tej Pratap Yadav and Hema Yadav have also been summoned.

The court has taken cognizance of all three charge sheets, including conclusive charges filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Special CBI judge Vishal Gogne issued summons to all accused persons and directed them to appear on March 11.

The court said that the trial on all three charge sheets would be conducted jointly.

It has also directed to supply copies of all charge sheets to all accused.

The conclusive charge sheet was filed against Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and 77 other accused persons.

There are 30 public servants among the accused persons and 38 candidates.

In the first charge sheet, three additional accused have also been added and summoned.

In the second charge sheet, accused Bhola Yadav and Prem Chand Gupta have also been summoned.

In the third charge sheet, Hema Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav have also been summoned.

On June 7, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a conclusive charge sheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav and 77 other accused in a land-for-job case.

The court on May 29 directed CBI to file its conclusive Charge sheet/Charge sheet in land for job case. The court had also expressed its displeasure over non filing of conclusive charge sheet despite giving time.

On October 4, 2023 the court had granted bail to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi and others in relation to earlier Chargesheet in alleged Land for Job Scam case.

According to the CBI, the 2nd chargesheet was against 17 accused including then Union Minister of Railways, his wife, his son, then GM of West Central Railways(WCR), then two CPOs of WCR, private persons, a private company etc., in a case related to Land for Job Scam

The CBI filed a chargesheet in land for job alleged scam case against former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav including Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and others .

CBI had registered a case on 18.05.2022 against then Union Minister of Railways and others including his wife, two daughters and unknown Public servants and Private persons.

It is alleged that the then Union Minister of Railways during the period 2004-2009 had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members, etc., in lieu of appointment of Substitutes in Group "D" Post in different Zones of Railways. It was further alleged that in lieu thereof, the substitutes, who were residents of Patna themselves or through their family members, sold and gifted their land situated at Patna in favour of the family members of said Minister and a private company controlled by his family members, which was also involved in the transfer of such immovable properties in the name of said family members.

It was also alleged that no advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointments of substitutes in Zonal Railways, yet the appointees who were residents of Patna were appointed as Substitutes in different Zonal Railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

Searches were conducted at multiple places including in Delhi & Bihar etc, said CBI. (ANI)

