New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Amid the row over claims on a mosque in Sambhal and Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's shrine in Ajmer, Muslim organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Hind on Saturday called for strict enforcement of the Places of Worship Act and urged the courts to reject "malicious petitions" aimed at disturbing communal harmony.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind said the Places of Worship Act, 1991, was enacted to curb communal tensions by ensuring the status quo of all religious places as they existed on August 15, 1947.

This important legislation was meant to preserve communal harmony and prevent the escalation of various disputes over historical claims to places of worship, it said.

"Despite the law's clear provisions, we continue to witness false, baseless and politically motivated claims being made regarding mosques, shrines, and other religious sites," the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind release shared at the presser by its vice presidents Salim Engineer and Malik Moatasim Khan said.

Unfortunately, these "fabricated" claims find their way into petitions filed in courts, and in some cases rather than dismissing these mischievous petitions, sometimes the courts are granting permissions for undertaking surveys or studies of these Muslim places of worship, the organisation said.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind expressed concern about this "disturbing" trend and demanded that the Places of Worship Act must be enforced in both letter and spirit.

"Courts must reject such malicious petitions that are aimed at disturbing communal harmony. In fact, people and organisations filing such petitions with a hidden political and commercial agenda should be punished by imposing heavy fines and penalties," it said.

Judicial resources should not be wasted on matters aimed at creating unrest in society, the Muslim body said.

Permitting such activities risks opening a Pandora's box of claims and counterclaims that could create a permanent chasm between communities and lead to anarchy, it said.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind also strongly condemned the police firing in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, which claimed the lives of five "innocent" Muslim youths. The police must act responsibly to maintain peace, not fuel unrest, it said.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind demanded an impartial judicial probe into the police firing and book those responsible to ensure justice for the victims and their grieving families.

"This tragic incident reflects state oppression, police high-handedness, and blatant discrimination, violating the constitutional right to life and dignity guaranteed to every citizen," it said.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind also expressed serious concern over preventing opposition political leaders from visiting Sambhal. Its assertion comes days after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi not being allowed to visit Sambhal.

It strongly condemned the "escalating" harassment, arrests, and intimidation of social activists, human rights defenders, and journalists in the country.

"The recent harassment of Nadeem Khan and Mohammad Zubair reflects an unfortunate erosion of civil liberties in India and an attempt to silence voices that are trying to hold those in power to account," it said.

