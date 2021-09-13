Srinagar, Sep 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the infected number of people to 3,26,990, while no death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, eight were from the Jammu division and 78 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 39 cases followed by nine cases in Budgam district.

There are 1,247 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,21,329, they said.

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,414.

Meanwhile, there were 46 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening, they said.

