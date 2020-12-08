Chandigarh, Dec 8 (PTI) Thirteen more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Haryana, bringing the death toll to 2,624, while 1,391 fresh cases raised the state's infection tally to 2,46,679 on Tuesday, according to a bulletin.

The new fatalities included four from Hisar and two each from Bhiwani, Kaithal and Fatehabad districts, the state health department's daily bulletin said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in fresh COVID-19 cases included Gurugram (418) and Faridabad (277).

Haryana has 11,947 active cases of the novel coronavirus and a recovery rate of 94.09 per cent, according to the bulletin.

