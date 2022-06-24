New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Delhi recorded 1,447 new Covid cases and one more death on Friday, while the positivity rate dropped to 5.98 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

These fresh cases came out of 24,203 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

The infection tally has risen to 19,28,841 while the death toll stands at 26,243.

Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate had stood 8.10 per cent.

