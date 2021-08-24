Srinagar, Aug 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 125 fresh cases of the coronavirus, which took the tally to 3,24,420, while one death was reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 21 were from the Jammu division and 104 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Also Read | New 2021 Global Management Schools Ranking - 3 European Schools Are Among the Best in the World.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 50 cases followed by 13 cases in Budgam district, the officials said.

The number of active cases is 1,055 in the union territory, while 3,18,961 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Also Read | BTSC GMO Result 2021 Declared At pariksha.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

The death toll in Jammu and Kashmir due to the pandemic is 4,404.

The officials said there were 44 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as one fresh case was reported since last evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)