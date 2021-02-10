Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,675 with 14 more fatalities in Punjab while 234 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the infection count to 175,252 in the state on Wednesday, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,112 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, it said.

Ludhiana reported 35 cases, Mohali 31 and SBS Nagar 30 among fresh cases recorded in the state, as per the bulletin.

A total of 180 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,67,465 in Punjab, it said.

Four critical patients are on ventilator support while 87 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 46,46,808 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

