Surat, Dec 28 (PTI) Surat reported 149 COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday, taking the tally to 48,795 and toll to 1,133, while the day also saw 147 people getting discharged, an official said.

Surat city accounted for 121 of the new cases and 115 of the people who recovered, while the rest were from rural areas, he said.

"Surat city now has 34,919 people who have been discharged, a recovery rate of 95.51 per cent. Currently, 8,793 people are quarantined and 229 hospitalized," a Surat Municipal Corporation official said.

"Out of this, 71 are in civic hospitals and SMIMER, which have bed occupancy of 1.7 and 4 per cent respectively," the SMC official added.

In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka reported six new cases, raising its tally to 2,527, followed by Choryasi with 2,400 cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)