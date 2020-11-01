Ahmedabad, Nov 1 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad reached 42,691 on Sunday after 177 people were detected with the infection, while two people died and 219 were discharged during the day, an official said.

The number of deaths due to the infection is 1,919 and the recovery count is 37,527, he added.

"The city saw 201 people getting discharged as well as 164 new cases, while it was 18 and 13 respectively in the district's rural areas. The number of containment zones in AMC limits is 88," he said.

As per the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the city's north west zone has the highest number of active cases at 460, followed by 445 in west zone, while central zone has the lowest at 312.

The COVID-19 tally in rural Ahmedabad rose to 2,978 with the addition of 13 cases.

"The recovery rate in rural Ahmedabad is 97 per cent with 2,873 people getting discharged," he added.

