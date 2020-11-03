Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) Eighteen more deaths due to the coronavirus in Punjab pushed the toll to 4,245 while 415 new cases took the infection tally to 1,34,786 in the state on Tuesday, as per a medical bulletin.

Two deaths were reported from Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, Pathankot and Rupnagar districts and one each from Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Mohali and Sangrur, it said.

There are 4,226 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases included Mohali (76), Ludhiana (59) and Jalandhar (52).

The bulletin said that a total of 354 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,26,315.

Fifteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 117 are on oxygen support, it said.

The bulletin said that a total of 26,50,809 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state. PTI CHS VSD

