India News | COVID-19: 2 Mumbai-returnees, Teen Test Positive in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, May 23 (PTI) A man who arrived in Chandrapur in Maharashtra from hotspot Dharavi in Mumbai on May 20 was among the three people who tested positive for novel coronavirus here, taking the district's count to 15, an official said.

The 37-year-old man had arrived in Ballarpur from Dharavi and was in institutional quarantine since and his samples, which were sent for testing on May 22, returned positive on Saturday evening, said District Civil Surgeon Nivrutti Rathod.

"The other two cases are a 16-year-old girl from Sindewahi taluka, and a nurse from Babupeth area who works in Mumbai and had returned here on May 16," Rathod added.

