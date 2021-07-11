Srinagar, Jul 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 224 fresh Covid cases, which pushed the tally to 3,18,693, while one death took the toll to 4,357, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 74 were from the Jammu division and 150 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 53 cases while Pulwama and Doda districts recorded 23 cases each, they said.

The number of active Covid cases has dropped to 3,002 in the union territory, while 3,11,334 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the officials said.

The death toll in Jammu and Kashmir due to the coronavirus rose to 4,357 as one patient died in the past 24 hours, they said.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 31 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

