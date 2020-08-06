Surat, Aug 6 (PTI) Surat district of Gujarat recorded 238 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to to 15,131 on Thursday, while nine more persons succumbed to the infection, the state Health Department said.

The rise in the number of cases in Surat was the highest for any district in the state for the day, said a release by the Health Department.

Surat's tally of 15,131 cases is second highest after Ahmedabad, where 27,434 persons have been found infected by the disease so far.

Out of these 238 new cases, 184 were from Surat city and 54 from rural parts of the district, the release said.

While five persons from the city died in the last 24 hours, four succumbed in villages, taking the toll to 658 in the district, it said.

A total of 287 persons, the highest in Gujarat, were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 11,101, the release said.

