Bengaluru, Jan 31 (PTI) Registering a further decline in fresh infections, Karnataka on Monday reported 24,172 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 fatalities, taking the tally to 38,09,467, and death toll to 38,998.

The state on Sunday had reported 28,264 daily cases.

There were 30,869 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,26,108, a health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 10,692 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 8,813 people being discharged and 12 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now at 2,44,331.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 17.11 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.23 per cent.

Of the 56 deaths, 12 are from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada (6), Ballari (5), Hassan (4), Kalaburagi (3), Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Mysuru, Raichur, Shivamogga, Udupi and Uttara Kannada (2), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases with 1,327, Tumakuru 1,090, Dharwad 1,044, Belagavi 900 and Mandya 809.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,20,890 cases, Mysuru 2,21,970 and Tumakuru 1,54,569.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 15,70,258, followed by Mysuru 2,09,090 and Tumakuru 1,44,264.

Cumulatively, a total of 6,18,89,413 samples have been tested, of which 1,41,240 were on Monday alone.

