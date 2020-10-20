Panaji, Oct 20 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 285 and death toll by six on Tuesday,while 361 people were discharged, an official said.

The state now has 41,031 cases, including 555 deaths, and 37,275 people have recovered, he said.

Also Read | Rain Alert: Heavy Rainfall to Lash Parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala This Week due to Low Pressure Area Over Bay of Bengal, Says IMD.

A total of 1,502 samples were tested for the infection during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 41,031, new cases 285, deaths 555, discharged 37,275, active cases 3,201 samples tested till date 2,84,193.

Also Read | India, Japan Now Part of Air Bubble System, Air India Announces Delhi-Tokyo Schedule From Nov 2 to Dec 28.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)