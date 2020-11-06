Pune, Nov 6 (PTI) Pune district reported 598 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its caseload to 3,27,125, a health official said on Friday.

With 26 fatalities during the day, the toll reached 8,042, while 298 people recovered, he added.

"Of the 598 cases, 241 were detected in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,62,888 cases so far. With 160 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area's tally rose to 88,582," he said.

