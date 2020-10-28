Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) A 60-year-old coronavirus positive woman, a resident of Chandigarh city died, bringing the toll to 224 in the Union Territory while 60 new cases took the infection tally to 14,212 on Wednesday, according to a medical bulletin.

The woman died at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Bihar Rid of Nepotism, Caste and Religion-Based Politics, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Chandigarh has 629 active cases of the novel coronavirus, it said.

Eighty patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 13,359 in the UT, according to the bulletin.

Also Read | India’s MEA Condemns Personal Attacks on Emmanuel Macron Amid Row Over French President’s ‘Anti-Islam’ Remarks.

A total of 1,04,136 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing so far and 89,293 of them tested negative while reports of 106 are awaited, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)