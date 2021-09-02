Dehradun [Uttarakhand] (India), September 2 (ANI): As part of COVID-19 preparations, 700 additional ICU beds have been provided in Dehradun hospitals.

District Magistrate of Dehradun, R Rajesh Kumar, said, "We have increased 700 ICU beds. Now we have 879 ICU beds and 1,400 oxygen concentrators in the district."

Speaking about the COVID-19 vaccination drive, he said, "90 per cent of people above the age of 45 years have been vaccinated."

"83 per cent of people between the ages of 18-44 years have been vaccinated", he added.

Currently, there are more than three lakhs active COVID cases in Uttarakhand with 7381 COVID deaths. (ANI)

