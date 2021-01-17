Bengaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) Karnataka reported 745 fresh cases of coronavirus and 4 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.31 lakh and the toll to 12,166, the Health department said on Sunday.

The day also saw 855 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 745 fresh cases reported on Sunday, 464 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

According to the data shared by the health department, an estimated 58 per cent of designated beneficiaries earmarked for Sunday have been administered the vaccine.

It said out of 6,327 beneficiaries, 3,699 was achieved on Sunday at 64 sessions, mostly in private hospitals (on account of Sunday).

So a total of 17,308 out of 27,753 targeted beneficiaries have been vaccinated in two days, in 307 sessions held.

As of Jan 17 evening, cumulatively 9,31,997 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,166 deaths and 9,11,232 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said out of 8,580 active cases, 8,402 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 178 are in ICU.

Out of the 4 deaths reported on Sunday, 2 are from Mysuru, followed by one each from Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 464, Dakshina Kannada 31, Tumakuru 26, Belagavi 24, Kalaburagi 21, followed by others.

A total of over 1.59 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 98,479 were tested on Sunday alone, and 8,751 among them were rapid antigen tests.

As on date 14 people in the state have tested positive for UK strain of the virus.

So far 48 UK returnees and 26 primary contacts have tested positive during the RT-PCR tests, and among them 14 have been confirmed with UK strain, the data in the bulletin showed.

