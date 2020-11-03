Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) Chandigarh on Tuesday reported one more COVID-19-related fatality, which took the death toll to 228, while 86 new cases pushed the infection count to 14,608 in the Union Territory, as per a medical bulletin.

A 56-year-old city-based man, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died at a private hospital at Derabassi in Mohali, it said.

He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, the bulletin said.

There are 629 active cases as of now, it said.

The bulletin said that a total of 43 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 13,751.

It said that a total of 1,10,083 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 94,814 tested negative while reports of 119 samples are awaited.

