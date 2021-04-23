New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Air India's flights to Canada have been cancelled till May 21 in view of the restrictions announced by the Regulatory Authority of Canada amid a spike in COVID-19 numbers.

"In view of the restrictions announced by Regulatory Authority of Canada, flights to Vancouver and Toronto are cancelled: for Vancouver - April 25 to May 2, Toronto April 24 to May 22," Air India said on Twitter

Air India will soon update the passengers regarding rescheduling, refunds and waivers.

This came after Canada temporarily ban passenger flights from India for 30 days from Thursday amid rising coronavirus cases in the country.

India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)