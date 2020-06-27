Panaji, Jun 27 (PTI) Goa on Saturday registered its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day at 89 and also saw its third death from the infection, an official said.

A 76-year-old woman died at the COVID facility in Margao, he added.

"She was admitted there from a private facility a week back," he informed.

On June 22, an 85-year-old man and a 58-year-old man had died.

Saturday's 89-case jump took the state's COVID-19 count to 1,128, though the number of active cases is 705 as 420 have been discharged after recovery and three have lost their lives to the infection.

