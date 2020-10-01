Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that a mass awareness movement against coronavirus will be launched on October 2. From October 3 all Ministers will explain to people in their districts to adopt practices like wearing masks and maintain social distance to combat COVID-19.

"The mass movement against corona will be started from Albert Hall, Jaipur on 2 Oct 4:30 pm through a state-level event. The ministers in their districts from October 3 will explain the rules of wearing masks, keeping proper distance, avoiding crowds to combat corona," Gehlot said in a tweet.

The decision to run the campaign was taken in a special video conference meeting held by the Chief Minister.

"These instructions were given in a special video conference meeting with Divisional Commissioners, Inspector General of Police, District Collectors and Superintendents of Police. During the last 6 months, officers of various departments including the District Collector have worked tirelessly to save the people from infection," Gehlot said in the following tweet.

He further said that this movement has been launched to reduce the corona infection and to ensure adherence of health protocol among the people.

"Due to the increasing number of infection, this movement has been launched to reduce the coronavirus infection with the help of people to ensure adherence of health protocol," he said. (ANI)

