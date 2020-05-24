India News | COVID-19 Can't Be Eliminated, We Have to Live with It: Andhra CM

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said that COVID-19 cannot be eliminated and we have to accept the reality and get used to live with it by taking adequate precautions to prevent the infection.

"Coronavirus cannot be eliminated and we have to accept the reality and get used to living with it by taking adequate precautions to prevent the infection. Despite the numerous measures taken, the reality is that we can't really contain the virus. People should be made aware that infected by coronavirus is not a sin or crime," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoted Reddy as saying.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 2,709 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh including 1,763 recovered and 55 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with the officials of the Health Department.

According to a release issued by CMO, Chief Minister directed the officials to increase the isolation wards and medical facilities in the COVID-19 hospitals alongside filling up the vacancies of health care professionals and medical staff.

"Chief Minister emphasised on revamping the control measures as the public transportation through Railways and Airlines are soon going to be resumed. In regard to this, the officials informed that the bed strength in COVID-19 hospitals in eight districts Anantapur, Kurnool, Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, East Godavari, and Visakhapatnam, are going to be increased along with advanced medical equipment. The Chief Minister told officials to fill up every single vacant post and speed up the recruitment process," reads the release.

The Chief Minister further discussed proposals for collecting COVID test samples at the doorstep. He instructed the officials to provide testing facilities for the public by making use of toll-free numbers 104, 14410, and 1902.

The officials said that measures are being taken to collect the test samples at PHC level and proceed further to laboratories. (ANI)

