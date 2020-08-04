Raipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh reported 280 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths, taking the statewide tally above the 10,000-mark to 10,109 and the toll to 69 on Tuesday, a health official said.

While seven patients died on Tuesday, one of them a 90-year-old woman, one person succumbed on Monday, he said.

The day also saw the discharge of 357 patients following their recovery from the disease, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 106 were reported from Raipur district, 42 from Durg, 37 from Bastar, 25 each from Balrampur and Kondagaon districts, nine from Surajpur, six from Raigarh, five each from Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund districts, four each from Bilaspur and Kanker districts, he said.

While two cases each were reported from Kabirdham, Balodabazar, Janjgir-Champa and Koriya districts, one case each came from Dhamtari, Jashpur, Narayanpur and Bijapur districts, the official said.

Of the total eight deaths, three each were reported from Bilaspur and Raipur districts, while one each person from Surguja and Durg districts succumbed to the viral infection and co-morbidity, he said.

A 90-year-old woman, who was lodged in Bilaspur central jail, was taken to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) Bilaspur on Tuesday with a head injury, but was declared brought dead, the official said.

Later, her sample tested positive for the viral infection, he said.

Another woman from Raipur, aged 50, who was suffering from pneumonia and COVID-19,was admitted to Medical College Hospital here on Monday where she died the same night, he said.

The other deceased persons were men, he added.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,427 as 7,613 patients have recovered from the disease and 69 others have died, he said.

The state, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has reported around 7,000 cases and 55 deaths just in the last one month, he said.

With a total of 3,288 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,109, new cases 280, deaths 69, discharged 7,613, active cases 2,427, people tested so far 3,40,043. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)