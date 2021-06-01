Amaravati, June 1 (PTI): The cumulative coronavirus positives in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 17 lakh mark to 17,04,388 after 11,303 fresh cases were added in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

The gross COVID-19 toll increased to 11,034 as 104 fresh fatalities were reported during this period.

A health department bulletin said 18,257 patients had recovered in a day, taking the total so far to 15,46,617.

It said the active caseload in the state dropped further to 1,46,737.

East Godavari district continued to pile up a large number of cases as 2,477 more were added in 24 hours.

Chittoor also continued the trend with 1,536 fresh positives, followed by West Godavari with 1,116.

The remaining 10 districts registered less than 1,000 new cases each, the lowest being 222 in Vizianagaram.

West Godavari district also saw 20 fresh COVID-19 fatalities in a day, while Chittoor had 14.

Anantapuramu and Guntur reported nine deaths each, East Godavari eight, Visakhapatnam seven, Kurnool, Krishna, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram six each, Kadapa five, SPS Nellore and Prakasam, four each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)