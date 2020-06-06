India News | COVID-19 Cases Reach 398 in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has reached 398, said the state's Health Department on Saturday.

Out of the 398 cases, 201 are active cases, while 185 patients have recovered so far. Five fatalities have been recorded in the State so far.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has 1,15,942 active COVID-19 cases and 6,642 people have succumbed to the virus so far. (ANI)

