Lucknow, Jul 8 (PTI) The office of the Civil Defence Directorate at Jawahar Bhawan here will remain closed for two days after a coronavirus patient was found in the local intelligence unit office on the same floor, a senior official said.

"Civil Defence Directorate on fifth floor of Jawahar Bhawan has been closed for two working days --- July 9 and July 10 (Thursday and Friday) for sanitisation purpose on account of a coronavirus patient having been found in LIU Lucknow office placed on the same floor,” Amitabh Thakur, Joint Director, Civil Defence said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the directorate shall open on July 13.

