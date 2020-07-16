Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Thursday held a meeting of the departments working together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and discussed ways to tackle the deadly virus further.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the state's Additional Chief Secretary, Awnish Awasthi said, "The chief minister today held a meeting on COVID-19. He also appointed nodal officers for every district for simultaneous coordination. The CM ordered proper sanitisation in all the districts every Saturday and Sunday, and fogging will also be made compulsory."

"With the police force being in the most sensitive position in the time of the pandemic, it was discussed as to how to control the spread of the virus among the personnel," he added.

Pointing out the latest figures in the state, Amit Mohan Prasad, the states' principal secretary, health said, "Till now, 26,675 patients have recovered from the pandemic, while 1,046 have succumbed to the deadly virus. There are 15,723 patients in isolation wards at hospitals under the health department, COVID care centres and hospitals under the medical training institutes".

"There are 4,123 patients in the quarantine facilities across the state. Their samples have been taken for testing. On Wednesday, 48,086 samples were taken for testing. A total of 2,66,785 people were contacted through the Aarogya Setu app. These calls were made by the health ministry's control department as well as by the CM's helpline.

Giving details of the help desk, he added, "As many 54,579 COVID-19 desks were set up. The death rate in the state that was earlier, 216/1,00,000, which has now reduced to 197/1,00,00." (ANI)

