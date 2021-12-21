Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an order to disburse Rs 31.92 crore to 6,385 applicants whose kin succumbed to COVID-19.

The order, issued by the state department for disaster management, said Rs 50,000 cash will be transferred.

Over 1 lakh COVID-19 patients have died in Maharashtra since the pandemic began in March last year.

