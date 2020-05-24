India News | COVID-19 Count Rises to 1,184 in Haryana, 14 of 53 Fresh Cases from Faridabad

Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) Haryana reported 53 COVID-19 cases, 14 of them from Faridabad district in the national capital region, on Sunday, pushing the state's count to 1,184.

Gurgaon and Sonipat, the two other districts which are also among the worst-affected ones and fall in the NCR reported nine and five fresh cases, respectively, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Karnal, Hisar, Rewari and Jhajjar reported eight, seven, five, and two new cases, respectively, while Panipat, Rohtak and Kaithal reported one case each.

Haryana has so far reported 16 coronavirus-related deaths.

A total of 765 people have recovered from the infection, leaving 403 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Haryana has a recovery rate of 64.61 per cent, fatality rate of 1.35 per cent while 3,827 tests are being conducted per million population.

