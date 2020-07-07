Patna, Jul 7 (PTI) As many as 385 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Tuesday, raising the tally to 12,525, while the death toll reached 97 with a fresh fatality, the state health department said here.

According to the department, the latest fatality was reported from Kaimur district though details like age, sex, co-morbidities and the time of death were not known.

The central Bihar district now accounts for two deaths. Patna district has reported the highest number of 12 casualties, till date, followed by Darbhanga (7), Samastipur (6), Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, East Champaran, Rohtas and Saran (five each).

Of the 385 people tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus during the day, most are from Patna (56), followed by Munger (30), Gaya (29), Bhagalpur (26), Madhubani (25) and Katihar (24) districts.

All the 38 districts in the state are affected by the pandemic and Patna tops the list in terms of number of confirmed cases with a tally of 1,114, followed by Bhagalpur (643), Madhubani (536), Begusarai (528), Muzaffarpur (511), Siwan (509) and Munger (449).

The state's tally has more than doubled within a span of a month. On June 7, the number of confirmed cases in Bihar was 5,070.

Nonetheless, the state health department insisted that the situation was not bleak and the recovery rate, at 74.55 per cent, was significantly higher than the national average.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)