New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Delhi recorded 1,383 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.22 per cent and one more fatality due to the viral disease in a 24-hour period, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

A total of 19,165 tests to detect the infection were conducted on Monday, the department said.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's Covid tally has gone up to 19,24,532, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 26,239, it added.

Of the 9,491 beds in the city hospitals, only 264 are occupied, while the beds at the Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the department said.

